ODU looks to extend streak vs WKU

Western Kentucky (16-11, 9-5) vs. Old Dominion (21-6, 11-3) Constant Convocation Center, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its sixth straight conference win against Western Kentucky. Old Dominion’s last…

Western Kentucky (16-11, 9-5) vs. Old Dominion (21-6, 11-3)

Constant Convocation Center, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its sixth straight conference win against Western Kentucky. Old Dominion’s last CUSA loss came against the UTSA Roadrunners 74-73 on Jan. 26. Western Kentucky fell short in a 68-60 game to UAB in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Old Dominion’s B.J. Stith has averaged 18.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while Ahmad Caver has put up 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. For the Hilltoppers, Charles Bassey has averaged 14.9 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Taveion Hollingsworth has put up 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Caver has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Western Kentucky is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Hilltoppers are 10-11 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

BEHIND THE ARC: Old Dominion’s Caver has attempted 183 3-pointers and connected on 31.1 percent of them, and is 8 of 21 over his past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Old Dominion has held opposing teams to 61 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.