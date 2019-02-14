ODU looks to extend streak vs Charlotte

Charlotte (6-18, 3-10) vs. Old Dominion (20-6, 10-3) Constant Convocation Center, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its fifth straight conference win against Charlotte. Old Dominion’s last CUSA loss…

Charlotte (6-18, 3-10) vs. Old Dominion (20-6, 10-3)

Constant Convocation Center, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks for its fifth straight conference win against Charlotte. Old Dominion’s last CUSA loss came against the UTSA Roadrunners 74-73 on Jan. 26. Charlotte took care of UAB by seven in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Old Dominion’s B.J. Stith has averaged 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while Ahmad Caver has put up 17.2 points, four rebounds and 5.3 assists. For the 49ers, Jon Davis has averaged 21.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Milos Supica has put up 7.6 points and five rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Davis has made or assisted on 56 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 42 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Charlotte is 0-15 when it allows at least 65 points and 6-3 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

STREAK STATS: Old Dominion has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72.2 points while giving up 65.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Old Dominion defense has allowed only 61.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Monarchs ninth among Division I teams. The Charlotte offense has averaged 59.7 points through 24 games (ranked 316th, nationally).

