NW State, HBU meet in conference play

Northwestern State (10-16, 5-8) vs. Houston Baptist (9-14, 5-7)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes meet as NW State takes on HBU. Each program is coming off of a home victory on Saturday. Houston Baptist earned an 88-82 win over Nicholls State, while Northwestern State won 87-72 over Stephen F. Austin.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Houston Baptist’s Ian DuBose has averaged 17.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while Braxton Bonds has put up 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals. For the Demons, Ishmael Lane has averaged 13.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while DeAndre Love has put up 8.9 points.

LIKEABLE LANE: Lane has connected on 28.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 5 over the last five games. He’s also converted 60.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Houston Baptist is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 9-8 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Demons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Houston Baptist has an assist on 45 of 81 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three outings while Northwestern State has assists on 54 of 78 field goals (69.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Huskies have averaged 26 free throws per game and 28.8 per game over their last five games.

