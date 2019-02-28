Nova looks to sweep Butler

Butler (15-13, 6-9) vs. Villanova (21-8, 12-4) Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova goes for the season sweep over Butler after winning the previous matchup in Indianapolis. The teams last…

Butler (15-13, 6-9) vs. Villanova (21-8, 12-4)

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova goes for the season sweep over Butler after winning the previous matchup in Indianapolis. The teams last met on Jan. 22, when the Wildcats outshot Butler 49.1 percent to 48.3 percent and hit 13 more free throws en route to an 80-72 victory.

STEPPING UP: Villanova’s Phil Booth has averaged 18.3 points while Eric Paschall has put up 16.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Kamar Baldwin has averaged 17.6 points and five rebounds while Paul Jorgensen has put up 11.4 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Booth has accounted for 51 percent of all Villanova field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Butler is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 12 or more 3-pointers. The Bulldogs are 10-13 when the team hits fewer than 12 threes.

STREAK SCORING: Villanova has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 63.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.

