Northwestern looks to end streak vs Nebraska

Northwestern (12-12, 3-10) vs. Nebraska (14-11, 4-10)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to six games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Indiana Hoosiers 73-66 on Jan. 22. Nebraska is coming off a 62-61 win over Minnesota in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. James Palmer Jr., Glynn Watson Jr. and Isaac Copeland Jr. have combined to score 59 percent of Nebraska’s points this season. For Northwestern, Vic Law, Dererk Pardon, Ryan Taylor and A.J. Turner have combined to account for 72 percent of all Northwestern scoring, including 78 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Law has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northwestern is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 12-4 when scoring at least 60.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cornhuskers are 6-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 8-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Wildcats are 7-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 5-12 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska defense has allowed only 63.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cornhuskers 18th among Division I teams. The Northwestern offense has averaged 67.7 points through 24 games (ranked 276th, nationally).

