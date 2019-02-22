Northern Iowa seeks revenge on Valpo

Valparaiso (14-14, 7-8) vs. Northern Iowa (13-15, 8-7) McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso goes for the season sweep over Northern Iowa after winning the previous matchup in Valparaiso.…

Valparaiso (14-14, 7-8) vs. Northern Iowa (13-15, 8-7)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso goes for the season sweep over Northern Iowa after winning the previous matchup in Valparaiso. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 19, when the Crusaders shot 51 percent from the field while holding Northern Iowa’s shooters to just 43.8 percent en route to a 75-66 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: AJ Green has averaged 15.1 points to lead the way for the Panthers. Trae Berhow is also a key contributor, putting up 8.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Crusaders have been led by Derrik Smits, who is averaging 12.5 points and six rebounds.

ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 34.1 percent of the 173 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Crusaders. Northern Iowa has an assist on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Valparaiso has assists on 27 of 78 field goals (34.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MVC teams.

