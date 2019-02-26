Northern Iowa looks to extend streak vs Loyola-Chicago

Loyola of Chicago (17-12, 10-6) vs. Northern Iowa (14-15, 9-7) McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa looks for its fifth straight conference win against Loyola of Chicago. Northern…

Loyola of Chicago (17-12, 10-6) vs. Northern Iowa (14-15, 9-7)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa looks for its fifth straight conference win against Loyola of Chicago. Northern Iowa’s last MVC loss came against the Drake Bulldogs 83-77 on Feb. 9. Loyola of Chicago fell 63-53 at Southern Illinois on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: AJ Green is putting up 15.3 points to lead the way for the Panthers. Wyatt Lohaus is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 9.8 points per game. The Ramblers are led by Cameron Krutwig, who is averaging 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.

ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 34.6 percent of the 179 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Panthers are 11-0 when holding opponents to 43.8 percent or worse from the field, and 3-15 when opponents shoot better than that. The Ramblers are 14-0 when they score at least 70 points and 3-12 on the year when falling short of 70.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Ramblers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Northern Iowa has an assist on 26 of 68 field goals (38.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 33 of 74 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 60.9 points per game to opponents, which is the sixth-best mark in the country. The Northern Iowa offense has averaged just 66.6 points through 29 games (ranked 280th among Division I teams).

