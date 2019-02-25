North Alabama looks to sweep Jacksonville

Jacksonville (12-17, 5-9) vs. North Alabama (9-20, 6-8) Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama goes for the season sweep over Jacksonville after winning the previous matchup in Jacksonville. The…

Jacksonville (12-17, 5-9) vs. North Alabama (9-20, 6-8)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama goes for the season sweep over Jacksonville after winning the previous matchup in Jacksonville. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 16, when Jacksonville made only six 3-pointers on 14 attempts while the Lions went 12 for 25 from deep en route to a three-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: JD Notae is averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Dolphins. Jace Hogan is also a key contributor, putting up 13 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Lions have been led by Jamari Blackmon, who is averaging 14.4 points.

JUMPING FOR JD: Notae has connected on 33.3 percent of the 168 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 74 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Jacksonville is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 12-9 when scoring at least 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dolphins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lions. North Alabama has 33 assists on 74 field goals (44.6 percent) over its past three outings while Jacksonville has assists on 47 of 94 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 75.8 points per game. The Dolphins have averaged 79.6 points per game over their last five games.

