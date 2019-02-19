North Alabama looks to end streak vs Kennesaw St.

North Alabama (8-19, 5-7) vs. Kennesaw State (5-22, 2-10) KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State looks to extend North Alabama’s conference losing streak to six games. North Alabama’s…

North Alabama (8-19, 5-7) vs. Kennesaw State (5-22, 2-10)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State looks to extend North Alabama’s conference losing streak to six games. North Alabama’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Kennesaw State Owls 76-71 on Jan. 24. Kennesaw State lost 83-67 to Lipscomb in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: North Alabama’s Jamari Blackmon, Christian Agnew and Emanuel Littles have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Lions scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Lions have scored 76.8 points per game against Atlantic Sun opponents thus far, an improvement from the 61.2 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Tyler Hooker has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Kennesaw State field goals over the last three games. Hooker has 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: North Alabama has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Owls have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Lions. Kennesaw State has an assist on 36 of 67 field goals (53.7 percent) over its previous three contests while North Alabama has assists on 23 of 69 field goals (33.3 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: North Alabama has scored 71.4 points while allowing 82.2 points over its last five games. Kennesaw State has managed 67 points while giving up 79.8 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.