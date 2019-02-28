No. 7 Tennessee looks for home win vs No. 4 Kentucky

No. 4 Kentucky (24-4, 13-2) vs. No. 7 Tennessee (25-3, 13-2) Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee looks for its fourth straight win over No. 4 Kentucky at…

No. 4 Kentucky (24-4, 13-2) vs. No. 7 Tennessee (25-3, 13-2)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee looks for its fourth straight win over No. 4 Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena. The last victory for the Wildcats at Tennessee was a 66-48 win on Feb. 17, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: Tennessee’s Grant Williams has averaged 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while Admiral Schofield has put up 16.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Wildcats, PJ Washington has averaged 15 points and 7.8 rebounds while Tyler Herro has put up 14.2 points and 4.4 rebounds.

POTENT PJ: Washington has connected on 44.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Kentucky is 20-0 when it limits opponents to 72 or fewer points, and 4-4 when opposing teams exceed 72 points. Tennessee is 22-0 when holding opponents to 81 points or fewer, and 3-3 whenever teams score more than 81 on the Volunteers.

TWO STREAKS: Kentucky has won its last six road games, scoring 73.3 points and allowing 60 points during those contests. Tennessee has won its last 16 home games, scoring an average of 82.4 points while giving up 60.9.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.9 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

