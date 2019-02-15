No. 7 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Wyoming

No. 7 Nevada (23-1, 10-1) vs. Wyoming (6-18, 2-9) Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Nevada looks for its 10th straight conference win against Wyoming. Nevada’s last MWC loss came…

No. 7 Nevada (23-1, 10-1) vs. Wyoming (6-18, 2-9)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Nevada looks for its 10th straight conference win against Wyoming. Nevada’s last MWC loss came against the New Mexico Lobos 85-58 on Jan. 5. Wyoming lost 76-59 at Utah State on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific Justin James has put up 20.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Cowboys. Jake Hendricks has complemented James and is accounting for 11.3 points per game. The Wolf Pack are led by Jordan Caroline, who is averaging a double-double with 19 points and 10.1 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Cowboys have given up only 72.4 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 78.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: James has either made or assisted on 63 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. James has accounted for 26 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Nevada has won its last four road games, scoring 82.8 points, while allowing 71.8 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wolf Pack have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Wyoming has 36 assists on 70 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Nevada has assists on 58 of 100 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nevada offense has scored 82.5 points per game this season, ranking the Wolf Pack 20th among Division I teams. The Wyoming defense has allowed 75 points per game to opponents (ranked 233rd overall).

