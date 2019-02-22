No. 7 Michigan looks to knock off No. 10 Michigan State

No. 10 Michigan State (22-5, 13-3) vs. No. 7 Michigan (24-3, 13-3) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan goes for its 11th straight win over ranked opponents…

No. 10 Michigan State (22-5, 13-3) vs. No. 7 Michigan (24-3, 13-3)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan goes for its 11th straight win over ranked opponents against No. 10 Michigan State . Michigan’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers 92-88 on Jan. 25, 2018. Michigan State beat Rutgers by 11 at home on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Cassius Winston is averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 assists to lead the charge for the Spartans. Nick Ward is also a primary contributor, producing 15.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have been led by Ignas Brazdeikis, who is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Winston has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Michigan State is a perfect 19-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Spartans are 3-5 when opponents score more than 69.

STREAK SCORING: Michigan has won its last 16 home games, scoring an average of 71.1 points while giving up 55.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Michigan offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.2 percent of its possessions, which is the third-lowest rate in the country. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 333rd among Division I teams).

