No. 3 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs San Diego

No. 3 Gonzaga (24-2, 11-0) vs. San Diego (16-10, 5-6)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Gonzaga looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over San Diego. Gonzaga has won by an average of 24 points in its last nine wins over the Toreros. San Diego’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2014, a 69-66 win.

LEADING THE WAY: The powerful Isaiah Pineiro has averaged 19.3 points and 9.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Toreros. Isaiah Wright has complemented Pineiro and is maintaining an average of 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and five assists per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Rui Hachimura, who is averaging 20.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have allowed only 57 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71.1 per game they allowed over 15 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has made or assisted on 49 percent of all San Diego field goals over the last three games. Wright has accounted for 14 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Gonzaga has won its last five road games, scoring 89.8 points, while allowing 62.2 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Toreros have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. San Diego has an assist on 44 of 71 field goals (62 percent) across its previous three outings while Gonzaga has assists on 55 of 90 field goals (61.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-best rate in the nation. The San Diego defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 255th among Division I teams).

