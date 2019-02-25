No. 19 Wisconsin looks to extend streak vs Indiana

No. 19 Wisconsin (19-8, 11-5) vs. Indiana (13-14, 4-12) Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Wisconsin looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana. Wisconsin…

No. 19 Wisconsin (19-8, 11-5) vs. Indiana (13-14, 4-12)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Wisconsin looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana. Wisconsin has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Hoosiers. Indiana’s last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2016, a 59-58 win.

TEAM LEADERS: Indiana’s Juwan Morgan has averaged 15.1 points and eight rebounds while Romeo Langford has put up 17 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Badgers, Ethan Happ has averaged 17.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists while D’Mitrik Trice has put up 12.6 points.

MIGHTY MORGAN: Morgan has connected on 31.5 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 61.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Indiana is 0-8 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 13-6 when it scores at least 64.

WINNING WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Hoosiers are 8-14 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin defense has allowed only 61.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 10th-lowest figure in the country. The Indiana offense has averaged just 70.2 points through 27 games (ranked 224th among Division I teams).

