No. 17 Nova looks to extend streak vs Georgetown

No. 17 Villanova (20-6, 11-2) vs. Georgetown (15-10, 5-7)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Nova looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgetown. Villanova has won by an average of 17 points in its last nine wins over the Hoyas. Georgetown’s last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2015, a 78-58 win.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Georgetown’s James Akinjo, Josh LeBlanc and Mac McClung have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Hoyas scoring over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BOOTH: Phil Booth has connected on 37.6 percent of the 186 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Georgetown is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Hoyas are 10-10 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hoyas. Georgetown has an assist on 45 of 78 field goals (57.7 percent) across its past three outings while Villanova has assists on 43 of 69 field goals (62.3 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Georgetown offense has averaged 74.6 possessions per game this season, ranking the Hoyas 19th nationally. Villanova has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 65.8 possessions per game (ranked 324th).

