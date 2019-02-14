NKU looks to sweep Wright State

Northern Kentucky (20-6, 10-3) vs. Wright State (15-11, 9-4) Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky goes for the season sweep over Wright State after winning the previous…

Northern Kentucky (20-6, 10-3) vs. Wright State (15-11, 9-4)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky goes for the season sweep over Wright State after winning the previous matchup in Highland Heights. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 11, when the Norse shot 46 percent from the field while holding Wright State’s shooters to just 42.4 percent on their way to a four-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wright State’s Loudon Love has averaged 14.4 points and eight rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 14.4 points. For the Norse, Drew McDonald has averaged 19 points and 9.9 rebounds while Jalen Tate has put up 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

DOMINANT DREW: McDonald has connected on 42.9 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Wright State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 63.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Norse have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Raiders. Wright State has 46 assists on 87 field goals (52.9 percent) across its previous three games while Northern Kentucky has assists on 69 of 91 field goals (75.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 79.6 points per game.

