NJIT looks to end streak vs Stetson

Stetson (6-21, 2-10) vs. NJIT (18-9, 6-6)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson looks to extend NJIT’s conference losing streak to five games. NJIT’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 66-54 on Jan. 30. Stetson won 67-55 over Florida Gulf Coast in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: NJIT’s Zach Cooks has averaged 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals while Abdul Lewis has put up 12.7 points and 9.5 rebounds. For the Hatters, Abayomi Iyiola has averaged 10.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while Christiaan Jones has put up 10.1 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Highlanders have given up just 64.4 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 70.1 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 35.4 percent of the 161 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: NJIT is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Highlanders are 7-9 when scoring any fewer than that.

COLD SPELL: Stetson has lost its last 13 road games, scoring 62.8 points, while allowing 81.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 18.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season and just 10.3 times per game over their last three games.

