Nicholls St. looks for home win vs McNeese St.

McNeese State (8-19, 4-10) vs. Nicholls State (12-15, 5-9) David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its sixth straight win over McNeese State at David R.…

McNeese State (8-19, 4-10) vs. Nicholls State (12-15, 5-9)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its sixth straight win over McNeese State at David R. Stopher Gym. The last victory for the Cowboys at Nicholls State was a 91-88 win on March 9, 2013.

SAVVY SENIORS: McNeese State’s James Harvey, Jarren Greenwood and Trey Touchet have combined to score 33 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Cowboys scoring over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Jeremiah Jefferson has connected on 37 percent of the 219 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: McNeese State is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 8-3 when scoring at least 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Nicholls State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Colonels are 6-15 when opponents score more than 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has made 10.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Southland teams. The Colonels have averaged 12.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

