Niagara looks to end streak vs Fairfield

Fairfield (7-19, 4-10) vs. Niagara (11-15, 4-9) Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield looks to extend Niagara’s conference losing streak to five games. Niagara’s last MAAC win came against…

Fairfield (7-19, 4-10) vs. Niagara (11-15, 4-9)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield looks to extend Niagara’s conference losing streak to five games. Niagara’s last MAAC win came against the Canisius Golden Griffins 78-70 on Jan. 30. Fairfield fell 72-68 at Canisius in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Niagara’s Marvin Prochet has averaged 17 points and 7.3 rebounds while James Towns has put up 11.5 points. For the Stags, Jonathan Kasibabu has averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds while Jesus Cruz has put up 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.

MIGHTY MARVIN: Prochet has connected on 45.9 percent of the 148 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-8 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 11-7 when it scores at least 69.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Fairfield’s Landon Taliaferro has attempted 170 3-pointers and has connected on 41.2 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Niagara has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MAAC teams. The Purple Eagles have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.