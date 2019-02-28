New Hampshire seeks revenge on UMBC

New Hampshire (4-23, 2-12) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (18-12, 10-5) Retriever Activities Center, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire seeks revenge on Maryland-Baltimore County after dropping the first matchup in Durham. The teams…

New Hampshire (4-23, 2-12) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (18-12, 10-5)

Retriever Activities Center, Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire seeks revenge on Maryland-Baltimore County after dropping the first matchup in Durham. The teams last met on Jan. 26, when the Retrievers outshot New Hampshire 43.1 percent to 40.7 percent and hit 10 more free throws en route to a 59-51 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Jordan Reed and Nick Guadarrama have led the Wildcats. Reed has averaged 10.3 points while Guadarrama has put up 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Retrievers have been anchored by Joe Sherburne and KJ Jackson. Sherburne has averaged 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jackson has put up 12.6 points and 2.2 steals per game.

JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Reed has connected on 34.3 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 86.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County has an assist on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) across its past three contests while New Hampshire has assists on 37 of 60 field goals (61.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Maryland-Baltimore County defense has allowed only 64 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Retrievers 22nd among Division I teams. The New Hampshire offense has averaged 60.3 points through 27 games (ranked 320th, nationally).

