New Hampshire looks to end streak vs Stony Brook

Stony Brook (20-5, 8-2) vs. New Hampshire (3-21, 1-10)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks to extend New Hampshire’s conference losing streak to 10 games. New Hampshire’s last America East win came against the UMass Lowell River Hawks 68-64 on Jan. 9. Stony Brook beat UMass Lowell by 11 at home on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Akwasi Yeboah is averaging 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Seawolves. Elijah Olaniyi is also a big contributor, accounting for 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Jordan Reed, who is averaging 10.2 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wildcats have given up only 67.1 points per game to America East opponents so far, an improvement from the 75.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

ACCURATE AKWASI: Yeboah has connected on 31.8 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Hampshire is 0-19 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 3-2 when it scores at least 68.

COLD SPELL: New Hampshire has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 53.3 points while giving up 65.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Stony Brook defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.6 percent, the ninth-best mark in the country. New Hampshire has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent from the field through 24 games (ranked 260th).

