New Hampshire looks to end streak vs Albany

New Hampshire (3-23, 1-12) vs. Albany (11-17, 6-7)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany looks to extend New Hampshire’s conference losing streak to 12 games. New Hampshire’s last America East win came against the UMass Lowell River Hawks 68-64 on Jan. 9. Albany is coming off an 84-75 win over Maryland-Baltimore County on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Wildcats have been led by Jordan Reed and Nick Guadarrama. Reed is averaging 10.4 points while Guadarrama is putting up 7.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Great Danes have been led by Ahmad Clark and Cameron Healy, who have combined to score 32.8 points per outing.

JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Reed has connected on 35.6 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 88 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Great Danes are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 11-11 when they exceed 61 points. The Wildcats are 0-21 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: New Hampshire has lost its last 13 road games, scoring 57.1 points, while allowing 74.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among America East teams.

