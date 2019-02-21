Nebraska looks to knock off No. 15 Purdue

No. 15 Purdue (19-7, 12-3) vs. Nebraska (15-12, 5-11) Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Purdue looks to give Nebraska its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Nebraska’s…

No. 15 Purdue (19-7, 12-3) vs. Nebraska (15-12, 5-11)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Purdue looks to give Nebraska its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Nebraska’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers 66-51 on Jan. 14. Purdue beat Indiana by two points in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr., Glynn Watson Jr. and Tanner Borchardt have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Cornhuskers scoring over the last five games.

EFFICIENT EDWARDS: Carsen Edwards has connected on 35.4 percent of the 263 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 29 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

BLOCK PARTY: Nebraska is 7-0 when it blocks at least six opposing shots and 8-12 when it falls shy of that mark. Purdue is 14-0 when blocking four or more shots and 5-7 this year, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: The Boilermakers are 14-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 5-7 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue as a collective unit has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big Ten teams.

