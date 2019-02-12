Nebraska looks to end streak vs Minnesota

Minnesota (16-8, 6-7) vs. Nebraska (13-11, 3-10) Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to extend Nebraska’s conference losing streak to eight games. Nebraska’s last Big Ten win came…

Minnesota (16-8, 6-7) vs. Nebraska (13-11, 3-10)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to extend Nebraska’s conference losing streak to eight games. Nebraska’s last Big Ten win came against the Indiana Hoosiers 66-51 on Jan. 14. Minnesota fell 79-55 at Michigan State in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr., Glynn Watson Jr. and Isaac Copeland Jr. have collectively scored 58 percent of all Cornhuskers points this season, although that number has decreased to 44 percent over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JAMES: Palmer has connected on 32.9 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 13-4 when it scores at least 65.

COMING UP SHORT: Minnesota has dropped its last four road games, scoring 60.8 points and allowing 76.5 points during those contests. Nebraska has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 55 points while giving up 65.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 10th-best rate in the country. The Minnesota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 291st among Division I teams).

