ND looks to knock off No. 4 Virginia

Notre Dame (13-11, 3-8) vs. No. 4 Virginia (21-2, 9-2)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Virginia looks to give Notre Dame its 13th straight loss against ranked opponents. Notre Dame’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 6 Wichita State Shockers 67-66 on Nov. 22, 2017. Virginia is coming off a 69-61 road win over North Carolina on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: John Mooney is averaging 14.2 points and 10.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Fighting Irish. T.J. Gibbs is also a primary contributor, producing 12.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have been led by De’Andre Hunter, who is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 40.4 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Notre Dame is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Virginia is a flawless 19-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or less. The Cavaliers are 2-2 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 13th-best rate in the country. The Notre Dame defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 308th among Division I teams).

