NC State looks to knock off No. 18 Fla St.

North Carolina State (20-8, 8-7) vs. No. 18 Florida State (22-6, 10-5)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Florida State looks to give North Carolina State its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. North Carolina State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 7 Auburn Tigers 78-71 on Dec. 19, 2018. Florida State is coming off a 68-61 win over Notre Dame on Monday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabengele has averaged 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while Terance Mann has put up 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Wolfpack, Torin Dorn has averaged 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while C.J. Bryce has put up 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.

DOMINANT DORN: Dorn has connected on 32.3 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also converted 59.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: North Carolina State’s Braxton Beverly has attempted 172 3-pointers and connected on 38.4 percent of them, and is 16 for 39 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.4 points while giving up 63.8.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State is ranked second among ACC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Wolfpack have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

