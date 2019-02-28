NC A&T seeks revenge on FAMU

Florida A&M (11-18, 8-6) vs. NC A&T (16-12, 11-3) Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T seeks revenge on Florida A&M after dropping the first matchup in Tallahassee.…

Florida A&M (11-18, 8-6) vs. NC A&T (16-12, 11-3)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T seeks revenge on Florida A&M after dropping the first matchup in Tallahassee. The teams last met on Feb. 2, when the Rattlers shot 52 percent from the field while holding NC A&T’s shooters to just 29.6 percent en route to the 24-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida A&M’s Justin Ravenel, Isaiah Martin and Tracy Hector have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 75 percent of all Rattlers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kameron Langley has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: NC A&T has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 76.1 points while giving up 60.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rattlers. NC A&T has an assist on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Florida A&M has assists on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Florida A&M has held opposing teams to 66.8 points per game, the lowest figure among all MEAC teams. The Rattlers have allowed a mere 62.9 points per game against conference opponents.

