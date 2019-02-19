Navy looks to sweep Loyola

Navy (9-16, 6-8) vs. Loyola (Md.) (9-18, 5-9) Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) seeks revenge on Navy after dropping the first matchup in Annapolis. The teams last played each…

Navy (9-16, 6-8) vs. Loyola (Md.) (9-18, 5-9)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) seeks revenge on Navy after dropping the first matchup in Annapolis. The teams last played each other on Feb. 2, when the Midshipmen shot 46.4 percent from the field while limiting Loyola (Md.)’s shooters to just 44.4 percent en route to the 71-68 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals to lead the way for the Greyhounds. Complementing Kostecka is Chuck Champion, who is accounting for 11.4 points per game. The Midshipmen have been led by George Kiernan, who is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kostecka has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 53 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is a sterling 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Greyhounds are 4-18 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

COLD SPELLS: Navy has dropped its last four road games, scoring 59.8 points and allowing 73.3 points during those contests. Loyola (Md.) has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 68 points while giving up 75.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Midshipmen have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.

