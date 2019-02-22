N. Illinois looks to end streak vs Toledo

Northern Illinois (12-14, 5-8) vs. Toledo (20-6, 8-5) Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks to extend Northern Illinois’s conference losing streak to six games. Northern Illinois’ last MAC win…

Northern Illinois (12-14, 5-8) vs. Toledo (20-6, 8-5)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks to extend Northern Illinois’s conference losing streak to six games. Northern Illinois’ last MAC win came against the Ohio Bobcats 71-60 on Jan. 29. Toledo lost 76-69 on the road against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Illinois’ Levi Bradley, Dante Thorpe and Lacey James have combined to score 49 percent of all Huskies points this season, although that figure has decreased to 33 percent over the last five games.

EXCELLENT EUGENE: Eugene German has connected on 40.7 percent of the 150 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Illinois is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Northern Illinois has lost its last four road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 69.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 9.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAC teams.

