N. Arizona seeks revenge on EWU

Eastern Washington (10-16, 8-7) vs. Northern Arizona (9-17, 7-9)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona seeks revenge on Eastern Washington after dropping the first matchup in Cheney. The teams last played each other on Feb. 4, when the Eagles shot 47.5 percent from the field while limiting Northern Arizona’s shooters to just 33.9 percent en route to the 82-64 victory.

STEPPING UP: Bernie Andre is averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Lumberjacks. Carlos Hines has complemented Andre and is putting up 11.7 points and four assists per game. The Eagles are led by Jesse Hunt, who is averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JESSE: Hunt has connected on 45.7 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.1 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Eagles are 0-8 when they score 64 points or fewer and 10-8 when they exceed 64 points. The Lumberjacks are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 73 points and 9-7 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Washington has lost its last three road games, scoring 67.3 points, while allowing 75 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big Sky teams. The Lumberjacks have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

