Murray State looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (9-19, 4-11) vs. Murray State (22-4, 13-2)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its seventh straight conference win against Southeast Missouri. Murray State’s last OVC loss came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 88-68 on Jan. 31. Southeast Missouri fell short in an 83-70 game at Austin Peay in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Murray State’s Ja Morant has averaged 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 10.2 assists while Shaq Buchanan has put up 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and two steals. For the Redhawks, Ledarrius Brewer has averaged 13 points and 4.7 rebounds while Skyler Hogan has put up 10.6 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Morant has directly created 61 percent of all Murray State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Murray State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 89.3 points while giving up 66.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Racers. Murray State has 47 assists on 95 field goals (49.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Southeast Missouri has assists on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Murray State offense has scored 83.1 points per game this season, ranking the Racers 17th among Division 1 teams. The Southeast Missouri defense has allowed 75.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 247th).

