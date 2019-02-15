Morehead St. seeks revenge on Austin Peay

Austin Peay (18-8, 10-3) vs. Morehead State (10-16, 6-7) Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay goes for the season sweep over Morehead State after winning the previous…

Austin Peay (18-8, 10-3) vs. Morehead State (10-16, 6-7)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay goes for the season sweep over Morehead State after winning the previous matchup in Clarksville. The teams last played each other on Jan. 5, when the Governors shot 45 percent from the field while limiting Morehead State’s shooters to just 34.9 percent en route to a 14-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Morehead State’s Lamontray Harris has averaged 13.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while Jordan Walker has put up 16.3 points. For the Governors, Terry Taylor has averaged 19.2 points and 8.3 rebounds while Chris Porter-Bunton has put up 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: A.J. Hicks has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Morehead State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Morehead State is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 72 or fewer points, and 4-16 when opponents exceed 72 points. Austin Peay is 12-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 6-8 on the year when teams score any more than 71.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Governors. Morehead State has 40 assists on 85 field goals (47.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Austin Peay has assists on 40 of 89 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay offense has scored 82.3 points per game this season, ranking the Governors 22nd among Division I teams. The Morehead State defense has allowed 78.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 287th overall).

