Monmouth looks to extend streak vs Marist

Marist (11-14, 6-7) vs. Monmouth (10-17, 9-5) OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Marist. In…

Marist (11-14, 6-7) vs. Monmouth (10-17, 9-5)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Marist. In its last seven wins against the Red Foxes, Monmouth has won by an average of 11 points. Marist’s last win in the series came on Feb. 16, 2014, a 96-92 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Marist has relied heavily on its seniors. Brian Parker, Ryan Funk, Isaiah Lamb, Aleksandar Dozic and David Knudsen have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 75 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BRIAN: Parker has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 57 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Monmouth has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 70.7 points while giving up 59.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Foxes have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Monmouth has an assist on 27 of 63 field goals (42.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Marist has assists on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have averaged 22.5 foul shots per game this season, including 25.2 per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.