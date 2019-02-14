Minnesota looks to end streak vs Indiana

Indiana (13-11, 4-9) vs. Minnesota (16-9, 6-8) Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to extend Minnesota’s conference losing streak to five games. Minnesota’s last Big Ten win came against the…

Indiana (13-11, 4-9) vs. Minnesota (16-9, 6-8)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to extend Minnesota’s conference losing streak to five games. Minnesota’s last Big Ten win came against the Illinois Fighting Illini 86-75 on Jan. 30. Indiana fell 55-52 at home to Ohio State on Sunday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Jordan Murphy is putting up a double-double (14.7 points and 11.9 rebounds) to lead the way for the Golden Gophers. Amir Coffey is also a primary contributor, producing 15.2 points per game. The Hoosiers have been led by Juwan Morgan, who is averaging 15.4 points and eight rebounds.

MIGHTY MORGAN: Morgan has connected on 35.6 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 60.8 percent of his free throws this season.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Indiana is 5-0 when it makes nine or more 3-pointers and 8-11 when it falls short of that total. Minnesota is 8-0 when it makes at least seven from 3-point range and 8-9 on the year, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Golden Gophers are 8-0 when they make seven or more 3-pointers and 8-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The Hoosiers are 5-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 8-11 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Golden Gophers have averaged 24.6 foul shots per game this season, but that number has dropped to 15 over their four-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.