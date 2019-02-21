Miami looks to sweep Akron

Miami (14-12, 6-7) vs. Akron (14-12, 6-7) James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami goes for the season sweep over Akron after winning the previous matchup in Oxford. The…

Miami (14-12, 6-7) vs. Akron (14-12, 6-7)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami goes for the season sweep over Akron after winning the previous matchup in Oxford. The teams last played on Jan. 19, when the RedHawks shot 43.6 percent from the field while limiting Akron’s shooters to just 39.3 percent on the way to a seven-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Nike Sibande is averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the RedHawks. Dalonte Brown is also a primary contributor, putting up 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Zips have been led by Jimond Ivey, who is averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

SOLID SIBANDE: Sibande has connected on 33.9 percent of the 183 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Akron is 0-7 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 14-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The RedHawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Zips. Akron has 34 assists on 74 field goals (45.9 percent) across its past three outings while Miami has assists on 34 of 71 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Akron has held opposing teams to 62.7 points per game, the lowest figure among all MAC teams.

