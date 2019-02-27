Mercer looks to extend streak vs VMI

Mercer (11-17, 6-10) vs. VMI (8-20, 2-14) Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. Mercer has won by an…

Mercer (11-17, 6-10) vs. VMI (8-20, 2-14)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. Mercer has won by an average of 20 points in its last five wins over the Keydets. VMI’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2016, a 91-82 win.

TEAM LEADERS: VMI’s Bubba Parham has averaged 20.6 points while Garrett Gilkeson has put up 10.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Bears, Ross Cummings has averaged 17.9 points while Ethan Stair has put up 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds.

CLUTCH CUMMINGS: Cummings has connected on 40.7 percent of the 231 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 34 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bears are 0-6 when they score 64 points or fewer and 11-11 when they exceed 64 points. The Keydets are 0-16 when they fail to score more than 77 points and 8-4 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: VMI has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 72.3 points while giving up 83.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI is rated second in the SoCon with an average of 73.4 possessions per game. The uptempo Keydets have pushed that total to 75 possessions per game over their last five games.

