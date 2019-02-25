Temple (20-7, 10-4) vs. Memphis (17-11, 9-6) FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis seeks revenge on Temple after dropping the first matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last played on Jan. 24,…

Temple (20-7, 10-4) vs. Memphis (17-11, 9-6)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis seeks revenge on Temple after dropping the first matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last played on Jan. 24, when the Owls outshot Memphis from the field 44.6 percent to 39.7 percent and hit nine more 3-pointers en route to the nine-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Memphis has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Kareem Brewton Jr. and Raynere Thornton have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Shizz Alston Jr. has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Temple field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Owls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Memphis has 44 assists on 93 field goals (47.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Temple has assists on 52 of 89 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Temple offense has turned the ball over on 15.7 percent of its possessions, the 19th-best mark in Division I. 19.8 percent of all Memphis possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Tigers are ranked 256th, nationally).

