Manhattan, Canisius meet in conference play

Manhattan (8-17, 6-7) vs. Canisius (12-13, 9-4) Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Canisius in a MAAC matchup. Manhattan won 64-60 at Niagara in its last outing.…

Manhattan (8-17, 6-7) vs. Canisius (12-13, 9-4)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Canisius in a MAAC matchup. Manhattan won 64-60 at Niagara in its last outing. Canisius is coming off a 72-68 home win over Fairfield in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Takal Molson is putting up 16.6 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Griffins. Malik Johnson is also a key facilitator, accounting for 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The Jaspers have been led by Warren Williams, who is averaging 7.8 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Canisius is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 12-7 when it scores at least 64.

WINNING WHEN: Canisius is a sterling 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or less. The Golden Griffins are 5-13 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Manhattan defense has allowed only 62.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 16th-best mark in the country. The Canisius offense has put up just 70.6 points through 25 games (ranked 223rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.