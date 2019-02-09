Magee scores 30, lifts Wofford over Western Carolina 83-56

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Fletcher Magee had 30 points as Wofford extended its win streak to 12 games, rolling past Western Carolina 83-56 on Saturday night. Magee hit 8 of 11 3-pointers. Cameron Jackson had…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Fletcher Magee had 30 points as Wofford extended its win streak to 12 games, rolling past Western Carolina 83-56 on Saturday night.

Magee hit 8 of 11 3-pointers.

Cameron Jackson had 15 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three blocks for Wofford (21-4, 13-0 Southern Conference). Keve Aluma added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Nathan Hoover had 10 points for the home team.

Kameron Gibson had 15 points for the Catamounts (6-20, 3-10). Carlos Dotson added 15 points and eight rebounds. Matt Halvorsen had 12 points.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts on the season. Wofford defeated Western Carolina 74-54 on Dec. 29. Wofford plays VMI at home on Thursday. Western Carolina takes on Mercer at home on Thursday.

