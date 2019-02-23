Long secures win for Norfolk State, 75-74 over Morgan St.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Alex Long sank a pair of free throws with under a minute to go that gave Norfolk State the lead for good in a 75-74 win over Morgan State on Saturday. The…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Alex Long sank a pair of free throws with under a minute to go that gave Norfolk State the lead for good in a 75-74 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

The Spartans (17-11, 12-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led 45-41 at the break and through most of the second half but Morgan State battled back late in the period to take a 72-71 lead with just under two minutes to play. Long drew a foul with 42 seconds left and sank both of his free throws to put Norfolk State back on top for good, 73-72. Nic Thomas followed up with two more with 14 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Mastadi Pitt scored 21 points to lead the Spartans, who lead in the MEAC standings. Jordan Butler added 16 points and five rebounds, Thomas finished with 14 points and Long had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Stanley Davis scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Bears (8-17, 3-9). David Syfax added 12 points and 10 boards.

