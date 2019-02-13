Livingston with 21, George Mason beats UMass 80-75 in OT

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Otis Livingston II scored 21 points with five assists and George Mason beat Massachusetts 80-75 in overtime on Wednesday night. Javon Green sank a 3-pointer early in the extra period to…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Otis Livingston II scored 21 points with five assists and George Mason beat Massachusetts 80-75 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Javon Green sank a 3-pointer early in the extra period to put the Patriots (15-10, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) on top for good, 65-63. UMass got as close as 75-74 on a Carl Pierre 3 with 18 seconds to go but Livingston, Green and Jarred Reuter combined for five free throws in the final seconds to keep George Mason on top.

Greene finished with 17 points and five rebounds for the Patriots. Justin Kier added 14 points and five rebounds and Reuter and Jordan Miller had 10 points apiece. Reuter led with seven boards.

The teams were tied 26-all at the break and paced each other throughout the second period. UMass had a 60-58 edge with under a minute to play in regulation when Miller and Kier sank layups to tie it 60-all with 21 seconds left and it held, forcing overtime.

Pierre scored a career-high 26 points for the Minutemen (9-16, 2-10) who have lost four of the last five.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.