LIU Brooklyn looks to sweep Robert Morris

Long Island-Brooklyn (12-14, 6-8) vs. Robert Morris (13-14, 8-6) UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn goes for the season sweep over Robert Morris after winning the previous…

Long Island-Brooklyn (12-14, 6-8) vs. Robert Morris (13-14, 8-6)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn goes for the season sweep over Robert Morris after winning the previous matchup in Brooklyn. The teams last played each other on Jan. 12, when the Blackbirds shot 58 percent from the field while limiting Robert Morris to just 47.2 percent en route to the seven-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Robert Morris’ Josh Williams, Malik Petteway and Matty McConnell have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

CLUTCH CLARK: Raiquan Clark has connected on 24.6 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Robert Morris is 0-11 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 13-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Robert Morris is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Colonials are 1-14 when opponents score more than 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Robert Morris defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23 percent of all possessions, which is the 25th-highest rate in the country. Long Island-Brooklyn has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 297th among Division I teams).

