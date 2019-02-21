Little Rock seeks revenge on Arkansas St.

Arkansas-Little Rock (10-16, 5-8) vs. Arkansas State (11-15, 5-8) Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Little Rock after winning the previous matchup in…

Arkansas-Little Rock (10-16, 5-8) vs. Arkansas State (11-15, 5-8)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Little Rock after winning the previous matchup in Little Rock. The teams last went at it on Feb. 2, when the Red Wolves shot 50.9 percent from the field while holding Arkansas-Little Rock to just 46.4 percent en route to the one-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Arkansas State’s Ty Cockfield II, Grantham Gillard and Tristin Walley have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Red Wolves scoring over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TUCKER: Rayjon Tucker has connected on 38.5 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also made 76.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas State is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 11-8 when it scores at least 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Red Wolves. Arkansas State has 32 assists on 75 field goals (42.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 31 of 64 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Red Wolves have averaged 23.3 free throws per game this season and 26.4 per game over their last five games.

