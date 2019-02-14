Liberty looks to extend streak vs North Alabama

Liberty (22-5, 11-1) vs. North Alabama (8-18, 5-6) Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its fifth straight conference win against North Alabama. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came…

Liberty (22-5, 11-1) vs. North Alabama (8-18, 5-6)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its fifth straight conference win against North Alabama. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Lipscomb Bisons 79-59 on Jan. 29. North Alabama has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Liberty has been fueled by senior leadership this year while North Alabama has leaned on freshmen. For the Flames, seniors Scottie James, Caleb Homesley and Lovell Cabbil have scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Flames points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Jamari Blackmon, Christian Agnew and Emanuel Littles have collectively scored 44 percent of North Alabama’s points this season, including 47 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Lions have scored 68.5 points per game against Atlantic Sun opponents so far, an improvement from the 61.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.

JUMPING FOR JAMARI: Blackmon has connected on 28.9 percent of the 190 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Liberty is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 22-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: Liberty has won its last six road games, scoring 71.7 points, while allowing 56.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 60.1 points per game to opponents, which is the fifth-lowest figure in the country. The North Alabama offense has produced just 66.5 points through 26 games (ranked 284th among Division I teams).

