Lehigh looks to sweep BU

Lehigh (16-8, 9-4) vs. Boston University (11-15, 4-9)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh goes for the season sweep over Boston University after winning the previous matchup in Bethlehem. The teams last met on Jan. 26, when the Mountain Hawks shot 67.3 percent from the field while holding Boston University’s shooters to just 43.5 percent en route to a 16-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Max Mahoney has averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Terriers. Tyler Scanlon is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks have been led by Kyle Leufroy, who is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

LOVE FOR LEUFROY: Leufroy has connected on 45.3 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountain Hawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Terriers. Boston University has 36 assists on 81 field goals (44.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Lehigh has assists on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lehigh is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an average of 80.4 points per game. The Mountain Hawks have averaged 83.5 points per game against conference opponents.

