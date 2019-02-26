Lehigh looks to extend streak vs. American

Lehigh (18-9, 11-5) vs. American (14-13, 8-8) Bender Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over American. Lehigh has won by an average…

Lehigh (18-9, 11-5) vs. American (14-13, 8-8)

Bender Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over American. Lehigh has won by an average of 12 points in its last eight wins over the Eagles. American’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2015, a 68-62 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Sa’eed Nelson has put up 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists to lead the way for the Eagles. Complementing Nelson is Sam Iorio, who is maintaining an average of 14 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Mountain Hawks are led by Kyle Leufroy, who is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nelson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. Nelson has accounted for 38 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Lehigh is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 18-4 when scoring at least 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mountain Hawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. American has 37 assists on 85 field goals (43.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Lehigh has assists on 53 of 83 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: American gets to the line more often than any other Patriot League team. The Eagles have averaged 20.4 foul shots per game this season.

