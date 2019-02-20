La.-Lafeyette, UTA meet in conference play

Louisiana-Lafayette (15-10, 6-6) vs. Texas-Arlington (12-14, 8-5) College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La.-Lafeyette pays visit to UTA in a Sun Belt matchup. Louisiana-Lafayette beat Louisiana-Monroe by seven at home…

Louisiana-Lafayette (15-10, 6-6) vs. Texas-Arlington (12-14, 8-5)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La.-Lafeyette pays visit to UTA in a Sun Belt matchup. Louisiana-Lafayette beat Louisiana-Monroe by seven at home in its last outing. Texas-Arlington lost 83-79 on the road to Arkansas State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Jakeenan Gant, Marcus Stroman and Jerekius Davis have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Ragin’ Cajuns points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brian Warren has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. Warren has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas-Arlington is 0-7 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 12-7 when it scores at least 61.

TWO STREAKS: Louisiana-Lafayette has dropped its last three road games, scoring 83.7 points and allowing 99.7 points during those contests. Texas-Arlington has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 63.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana-Lafayette offense has scored 83 points per game, the 18th-highest figure in Division I. Texas-Arlington has only averaged 67.8 points per game, which ranks 264th nationally.

