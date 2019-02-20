JMU seeks revenge on Northeastern

James Madison (12-15, 5-9) vs. Northeastern (16-10, 10-4) Matthews Arena, Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern goes for the season sweep over James Madison after winning the previous matchup in Harrisonburg. The teams…

James Madison (12-15, 5-9) vs. Northeastern (16-10, 10-4)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern goes for the season sweep over James Madison after winning the previous matchup in Harrisonburg. The teams last went at it on Jan. 26, when the Huskies shot 41.4 percent from the field while limiting James Madison to just 40 percent en route to a 78-68 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Northeastern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Vasa Pusica, Jordan Roland, Donnell Gresham Jr. and Anthony Green have combined to account for 62 percent of all Huskies scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 42 percent over the last five games.

MIGHTY MOSLEY: Stuckey Mosley has connected on 38.6 percent of the 228 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 48 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Northeastern has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.2 points while giving up 62.4.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dukes. Northeastern has 34 assists on 83 field goals (41 percent) over its past three contests while James Madison has assists on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CAA teams. The Huskies have averaged 10.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

