JMU looks for home win vs Drexel

Drexel (12-14, 6-7) vs. James Madison (10-15, 3-9) JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: James Madison looks for its seventh straight win over Drexel at JMU Convocation Center. The last…

Drexel (12-14, 6-7) vs. James Madison (10-15, 3-9)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison looks for its seventh straight win over Drexel at JMU Convocation Center. The last victory for the Dragons at James Madison was a 67-64 win on Feb. 27, 2010.

LEADING THE WAY: Alihan Demir and Troy Harper have led the Dragons. Demir is averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while Harper is putting up 16.1 points per game. The Dukes have been led by Stuckey Mosley and Matt Lewis, who are scoring 17.4 and 15.7 per game, respectively.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Demir has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. Demir has accounted for 23 field goals and nine assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Drexel is 0-5 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. James Madison is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: The Dukes are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 65 points or fewer and 5-15 when opponents exceed 65 points. The Dragons are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or worse, and 6-14 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is rated second among CAA teams with an average of 77.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.