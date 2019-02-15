Jackson St. looks for home win vs Prairie View

Prairie View (11-12, 9-1) vs. Jackson State (9-15, 6-5) Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its fourth straight win over Prairie View at Williams Center. The last…

Prairie View (11-12, 9-1) vs. Jackson State (9-15, 6-5)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its fourth straight win over Prairie View at Williams Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Jackson State was a 61-55 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jackson State’s Chris Howell has averaged 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while Venjie Wallis has put up 11.6 points and four rebounds. For the Panthers, Gary Blackston has averaged 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while Gerard Andrus has put up 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Panthers have scored 76.4 points per game and allowed 68.5 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 68.3 points scored and 81.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

GIFTED GARY: Blackston has connected on 33.3 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Jackson State is 0-11 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 9-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Prairie View’s Jones has attempted 42 3-pointers and connected on 23.8 percent of them, and is 3 for 10 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers seventh among Division I teams. The Jackson State offense has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 305th, nationally).

